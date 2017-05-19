IMSI Design’s TurboCAD Deluxe 2017 for 2D/3D Design Now Shipping

IMSI Design has released TurboCAD Deluxe 2017, a complete 2D drafting and 3D modeling application for Windows PCs. Over 20 new features and improvements have been added to TurboCAD Deluxe 2017 throughout the program.

Usability and interface improvements include a new image management palette that adds drag-and-drop insertion, control of image parameters and embedding; the ability to build tables by making (non-OLE) connections to .CSV and Excel files, similar to Microsoft Word; and file metadata now includes Date of Creation, Date of Last Modification, Total File Editing Time and Total Time of Last Session.

2D drafting and editing improvements include the ability to create associative center lines and center marks; a new text editor interface with new formatting features and options, including numbered lists, bulleted lists and multi-column support; the ability to scale a set of objects to a specific size by using two reference points; and improved intelligent scaling.

New Redsdk 4.2 Engine Migration yields improved photorealistic rendering with new shaders, more realistic materials, new expanded parameters to control anti-ailiasing, caustics for sun lighting, physical sky lighting, geo-located sun positioning and volumetric effects.

TurboCAD Deluxe 2017 also has:

Improved AutoCAD (DXF, DWG, and DWF) file compatibility with the implementation of the latest Teigha engine.

Improved SketchUp (SKP) file support that allows for importing geometry, views, materials, and components from SketchUp files created in SketchUp Pro or SketchUp Mark versions 3.0 to 2017.

New Google Earth (KML and KMZ) file support to import KML and KMZ files into TurboCAD to view designs in Google Earth independent of the web.

New mobile app support that makes it possible to import and view TurboApp (TAP) files from mobile devices.

TurboCAD Deluxe 2017 is available for $149.99 for a full, permanent license.

For more info, visit IMSI Design.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.