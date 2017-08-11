In(3D)ustry Trade Show Brings Additive Manufacturing to Industry 4.0 Event

According to organizers, these events that are being held simultaneously October 1-6, will attract thousands of companies, around 850 international speakers and over 50,000 professionals to exhibit innovative offerings from the entire production chain. For example, the In(3D)ustry From Needs to Solutions, which will be held from October 3-5, has secured the participation of senior executives from companies that use advanced additive manufacturing in their processes to speak at sector-focused panels in aeronautics, automotive, retail, health and industry.

The aeronautics panel, which takes place on October 3, includes Ángel Martínez, the design director of Thales Alenia, the biggest manufacturer of satellites in Europe; Miguel Ángel Castillo, the VP of Technology Development at Aernnova, the Basque company that is a leader in the design and manufacture of aeronautical components; Javier Díaz, the head of Additive Process Development at ITP, the Basque company that is the ninth biggest manufacturer of airline engines in the world; and Jonathan Meyer, the director of Additive Manufacturing at Airbus, Europe’s biggest airline manufacturer.

The automotive panel also takes place on October 3 and brings together representatives from a sector that is putting a priority on advanced additive manufacturing in its processes. Speakers will include Andrés Asensio, director of DKM Models at SEAT’s Prototype Development centre; Melanie Barriere, head of the Design Innovation and Advanced Technologies department at Renault; Nunzio di Bartolo, director of Prototypes at the FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), and Roberta Sampieri, Product Development CAD/CAM Additive Manufacturing specialist for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for the same automotive group; Théophile Guettier, head of 3D projects at the German company Bosch; Carlo Iacovini, director of marketing at Local Motors, a US start-up that manufactures autonomous vehicles in 3D; and Mariela Hauke, a director of CLEPA (European Association of Automotive Suppliers).

On October 4 it will be the health sector’s turn, with representatives from AVINENT, the leading dental implant and prosthetics laboratory; the Hospital of Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona, a pioneer in the use of 3D printing to treat various diseases, as well as the participation of Euro-MP Philip Boucher; Dr Salvador Borrós, from the Tractivus laboratory, a start-up that seeks to reduce the complications arising from tracheal implants; and Dr Josep Samitier from the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC). In the afternoon the Retail panel takes place, with presentations by the members of the jury for the Reshape competition, for which more than 100 3D printed projects were submitted; members include Simone Cesano from Adidas and Peter Hanappe from Sony, among others.

The Industry panel will take place October 5, which includes Ulli Klenk, the director responsible for advanced manufacturing strategy in Siemens’ Oil & Gas Division; Stefanie Brickwede, project manager of 3D printing at DB, the German railway company, and director of the Mobility Goes Additive platform; Antonio Valiente and Christophe Eschenbrenner, directors of Alstom, the railway rolling stock manufacturer; Thierry Rayna, professor of Economics at the Novancia Business School in Paris; and Pat Picariello, a member of the international standards body ASTM. On the same day, Jurgen Teidje, Unit Chief of the Directorate General for Growth at the European Commission, and Zeljko Pazin, executive director of the European Future Fabrics Research Association (EFFRA) will be discussing European policies on advanced additive manufacturing.

Barcelona Industry Week will cover the entire production value chain, presenting solutions and the latest innovations that will be integrated into the day-to-day business of companies.

For more information visit In(3D)ustry From Needs to Solutions and Fira Barcelona.