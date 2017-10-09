Dear DE Reader:

That buzzing sound you hear is not your blood pressure after the boss’s 800th inquiry why analyses take so long. It’s early adopters talking about what’s going down with hardware and software for engineering analysis these days. To wit: the NVIDIA and ANSYS collaboration to boost simulation productivity from the earliest design stages up through druid-level analyses. Still, you’re skeptical and want to see it yourself. Here’s your chance to do that and to ask your own questions.

NVIDIA, ANSYS and the SimuTech Group have developed an upcoming webinar called “Increasing Your ANSYS Simulation Throughput.” If you don’t know SimuTech, they provide consulting, tech support, sales and training for the ANSYS simulation portfolio, as well as physical testing in the U.S. and Canada.

The webinar will explore how workstations and HPCs (high-performance computers) tricked out with NVIDIA Quadro GP100 GPUs (graphics processing units) rev up ANSYS simulations like you’ve never seen. They’ll demonstrate what the GP100’s extreme parallel-processing performance means for ANSYS Fluent, Mechanical and Electronics simulations, as well as for ANSYS’ new Discovery Live exploration tool for designers.

Discovery Live melds direct modeling with new FEA (finite element analysis) and CFD (computational fluid dynamics) solvers specifically coded to leverage NVIDIA GPUs — particularly the GP100. Its solvers are designed to NVIDIA’s CUDA parallel computing and programming model. This enables them to exploit the potential of NVIDIA’s GPUs, meaning edits, solves and visualizations happen in near real time.

Discovery Live sees a high-level intro, according to my contacts. Considering the powerhouse ANSYS toolsets on display, you can expect a technically in-depth discussion direct from engineers for engineers, designers and managers.

In a Nutshell: Increasing Your ANSYS Simulation Throughput Live webinar presented by NVIDIA, ANSYS and SimuTech Group.

Explores how NVIDIA GPUs (graphics processing units) accelerate ANSYS simulation solutions.

Explains GPU technologies and coding models to leverage GPU parallel-processing capabilities.

Demonstrates GPU-accelerated simulations; provides performance metrics.

Covers ANSYS Fluent, Mechanical and Electronics solutions and the new Discovery Live design exploration tool.

Complimentary technology preview download of ANSYS Discover Live here. Learn more here.

Agenda items will include introductions to NVIDIA’s GP100 technology and ANSYS’ GPU-accelerated solutions. Demonstrations will show how GPU processing power speeds up high-end simulations. Expect use cases, metrics on GPU-accelerated performance and real-world reports.

I have acquaintance with two of the presenters: NVIDIA’s Baskar Rajagopalan and Wim Slagter from ANSYS. Nice guys; scary smart. I don’t know the hands-on engineer, SimuTech’s Butch Vision. But, SimuTech is an Elite ANSYS Channel partner, and he’s the engineering team director. In short, for analysts, designers or engineering bigwigs, this sounds like a must-see webinar.

“Increasing Your ANSYS Simulation Throughput” airs live at 10 a.m. (Pacific), Tuesday, October 24. Have your questions handy. And, without question, bring the honchos. They’ll want to learn what GPU-accelerated simulation means for your design development and high-end analysis productivity.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE