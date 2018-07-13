Industrial Internet Consortium Announces Smart Printing Factory Testbed

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) announces the Smart Printing Factory Testbed. Led by Fujifilm and supported by IIC members Fujitsu, IBM, RTI and Toshiba, the testbed automates print production and predictive maintenance for factory-based printing equipment.

The Smart Printing Factory Platform collects job status, machine condition and production-quality data for factory-based printing equipment using integrated sensors. It then delivers optimized production and predictive maintenance plans. Users can monitor and control printing equipment through a secure IT/OT management console. For legacy printing facilities without digital devices, sensors can be attached to send, store and analyze data.

“As in other manufacturing industries, the printing industry is required to respond to mass customization and must improve processes in order to stay competitive. However, replacing a legacy printing system with a fully automated one is not easy because companies use equipment from various manufacturers,” says Fujifilm IIoT Team Leader Izumi Watanabe. “An open ecosystem is the best way to connect equipment from many manufacturers. An open ecosystem will also allow factory operators to analyze data and integrate new printing developments more easily.”

“The Smart Printing Factory Testbed is a perfect example of an IIoT application that will help improve the efficiency and cost effectiveness of an industrial application through IoT-based automation,” says IIC Executive Director Dr. Richard Soley.

Fujifilm hosts the Smart Printing Factory Testbed at its site. Supporting IIC members—IBM, Fujitsu, Toshiba and RTI—provide enabling technologies for data acquisition, management console, production planning, design implementation and security.

IIC testbeds are where the innovation of the industrial internet—new technologies, new applications, new products, new services, new processes—can be initiated, thought through and rigorously tested to ascertain their usefulness and viability before coming to market.

For more info, visit IIC.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.