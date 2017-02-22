The Industrial Internet Consortium Hosts Industrial Internet Innovation Forum

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), a global, member-supported organization that promotes the accelerated growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), will host the Industrial Internet Innovation Forum, a public forum designed to assist organizations in developing their IIoT strategy. The event is scheduled for March 23, 2017, from 1 to 4:30 pm at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, VA.

For organizations planning or currently deploying IIoT systems, thought leaders from Real-Time Innovations (RTI), SAP and Thingswise will share their insights and the strategic tools they have collaborated that enable organizations to plan, develop and securely deliver successful industrial Internet systems across industries, according to the consortium.

From the IIC Testbed Program, members from Dell EMC, GE Digital, WiPro, National Instruments and RTI will discuss the progress and outcomes, the lessons they have learned and the importance of testbeds in the adoption of the IIoT. Security experts from Bayshore Networks, Electric Imp, Fujitsu, Intel, Kaspersky Lab and RTI will share insights on the security challenges posed by industrial Internet systems, according to a news release.

For more information and contact details, visit The Industrial Internet Consortium.

Sources: Press materials received from the organization and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.