Industrial Internet Consortium Releases Update Reference Architecture

Industrial Internet Consortium has released version 1.8 of the Industrial Internet Reference Architecture. This update builds on 1.7, incorporating new IIoT technologies, concepts and applications.

The IIRA is a standards-based architectural template and methodology designed by a broad spectrum of IIC members, including system and software architects, business experts, and security experts, to assist IIoT system architects to design IIoT solution architectures consistently and to deploy interoperable IIoT systems.

“The IIC is committed to delivering practical deliverables to the IIoT community that represent the latest thinking about IIoT,” said John Tuccillo, senior vice president of Global Industry and Government Affairs, Schneider Electric and IIC Steering Committee Chair. “The IIRA, like all IIC deliverables, is a living document. The IIRA and the now the IIRA v1.8 are the first steps toward an open, innovative and thriving technology development ecosystem across industrial sectors of the IoT.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.