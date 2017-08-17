Infolytica Engage 2017 User Conference Opens Up Registration and Schedule

Infolytica Corporation , provider of electromagnetic simulation products, announces the preliminary schedule and opening of registration for Engage 2017, its annual user conference. The event will take place from November 7-9, 2017 in Miami. It will feature presentations from customers and technology partners.

Presentation Lineup Design Optimization of Switched Reluctance Motor Using MATLAB script linked with MotorSolve

Over a Quarter Century of Solving Industrial Magnetic Design Problems with Infolytica Magnet

Integration of Matlab and MagNet to Explore the 3D Design Space of Magnetically Levitated Bearingless Motors

A Flux-Focusing Cycloidal Magnetic Gearbox

Dynamic modeling and analysis of a brushless synchronous generator for aerospace applications

Modeling of Magnetic Flux Leakage at Pipeline Defects

Using MagNet’s Parameterization function to speed up the force simulations

High-Fidelity 1D Dynamic Model of a Hydraulic Servo Valve using 3D CFD and Electromagnetic FEA Regards

Lightning Impulse (LI) Modeling and Simulation of Power Transformers

Engage 2017 gathers engineers and designers to share best practices and address latest in the company’s 2D/3D electromagnetic field simulation, electric field simulation and motor design software. The conference will be set up to offer hands-on learning and networking opportunities, according to Infolytica.

The program will feature presentations from users focusing on their knowledge and experience using their electromagnetic field finite element analysis simulation software for design and analysis.

