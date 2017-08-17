Infolytica Engage 2017 User Conference Opens Up Registration and Schedule

Presentation Lineup
- Design Optimization of Switched Reluctance Motor Using MATLAB script linked with MotorSolve
- Over a Quarter Century of Solving Industrial Magnetic Design Problems with Infolytica Magnet
- Integration of Matlab and MagNet to Explore the 3D Design Space of Magnetically Levitated Bearingless Motors
- A Flux-Focusing Cycloidal Magnetic Gearbox
- Dynamic modeling and analysis of a brushless synchronous generator for aerospace applications
- Modeling of Magnetic Flux Leakage at Pipeline Defects
- Using MagNet’s Parameterization function to speed up the force simulations
- High-Fidelity 1D Dynamic Model of a Hydraulic Servo Valve using 3D CFD and Electromagnetic FEA Regards
- Lightning Impulse (LI) Modeling and Simulation of Power Transformers
Engage 2017 gathers engineers and designers to share best practices and address latest in the company’s 2D/3D electromagnetic field simulation, electric field simulation and motor design software. The conference will be set up to offer hands-on learning and networking opportunities, according to Infolytica.
The program will feature presentations from users focusing on their knowledge and experience using their electromagnetic field finite element analysis simulation software for design and analysis.
