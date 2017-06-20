Infolytica Software Boosts Electromagnetic Simulations

Infolytica released new versions of its MagNet, ElecNet, ThermNet and OptiNet simulation software. The software series features improved nonlinear material treatment in AC/time-harmonic simulations and expanded circuit modeling tools for complex control systems, according to the company.

The suite of computer aided engineering software is designed to handle complex electromagnetic and electric field simulation requirements, the company reports.

Engineers, scientists or designers can simulate the real physics and complex systems, which impacts the electromagnetic fields or electric fields and in turn, the predicted performance of a device or component.

The MagNet 7.8 release improves the nonlinear approximation of the time-harmonic solvers.

Switching effects in nonlinear inductors, transformers and rotating electric machines can be analysed within MagNet 7.8, by including current and voltage controlled switches. Accounting for switching effects, in addition to core nonlinearity, gap and 3D effects, will significantly improve the design of inductors used in switch-mode converters and power supplies, and the design of wireless power transfer coils. A 3D MagNet model incorporating controlled switches in its circuit can fully consider these effects.

MagNet, ElecNet, ThermNet and OptiNet v7.8 are now available for Microsoft Windows 7, 8 and 10.

For more info, visit Infolytica.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.