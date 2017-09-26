Infosys, Renishaw Forge Partnership

Infosys and Renishaw announce a strategic partnership to offer an end-to-end product development service using metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology.

The two companies report that they are combining their engineering expertise and global resources to help customers accelerate deployment of AM for volume production of end-use metal components. Infosys will apply its efficient engineering processes and design for AM knowledge to manage product development projects from concept to launch. Renishaw will support Infosys through its global network of Additive Manufacturing Solutions Centers, which provide access to Renishaw metal AM technology, backed by application engineering expertise, post-processing capability, and metrology, Renishaw reports.

Infosys provides end-to-end product development and sustenance services to clients of multiple industry segments across the globe, according to the company. These services include concept/preliminary/detailed design, design, analysis, optimization, design for manufacturing and product costing.

Renishaw’s network of Solutions Centers, located across Europe, North America and Asia, provides access to machinery, facilities and AM expertise. The Centers are equipped with the latest AM machines and staffed with knowledgeable engineers.

Each Solutions Center features Incubator Cells – private development facilities containing an AM machine and all the ancillary equipment needed to set up, build and refine a new product design. Renishaw can also provide pre-production capacity. Support is provided in the form of operators and applications engineers, as well as access to a range of machining, finishing, treatment and metrology processes.

The two companies are currently working together on projects for customers located in Europe, Asia and North America.

For more information, visit Infosys and Renishaw.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.