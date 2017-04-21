InnovMetric Launches PolyWorks 2017

InnovMetric Software Inc. has launched PolyWorks 2017, the latest release of the company’s universal 3D metrology software platform. PolyWorks 2017 delivers a new control-centric reviewing workflow, an upgrade for all portable metrology and computer numerically controlled (CNC) CMM measurement specialists. It also provides an upgrade for large-volume metrology applications, and an approach to real-time collision analysis for more efficient CNC CMM project setups.

Using the new Control Reviewer in PolyWorks|Inspector or in the free PolyWorks|Viewer, measurement specialists and manufacturing specialists can now:

access a global list of dimensional controls sorted by characteristic index;

add custom controls to the global list of controls; for example, those measured using manual gauges;

easily split an inspection project into small and logical groups of controls called Control Views;

tie individual controls to specific data alignments and coordinate systems, enabling multicontextual Control Views;

search, sort and filter controls to highlight critical results;

display control views automatically in 3D with the right point of view; and

generate formatted reports automatically.

Technology Upgrade for Large-Volume Metrology Applications

Users can now do the following:

Predefine and configure a list of laser tracker devices, and connect to multiple trackers simultaneously. With PolyWorks 2017, to guide assembly building in real time, switch the active tracker instantaneously and feed measured reflector positions to digital readouts.

Align point-to-object using a powerful technique that aligns points to different geometrical characteristics of matched objects (such as center points, axes, or surfaces) and control the alignment direction, weight, and participation to the scaling factor computation for each pair of matched geometries.

Probe surface features before their nominal components are defined or the part is aligned to the CAD model.

Real-time Collision Analysis

Measurement specialists who define probing and laser scanning paths on CNC CMMs now have access to a collision analysis engine that detects potential tool collisions with the part or the fixtures, and provides visual feedback on problematic tool paths in the Sequence Editor and the 3D Scene.

PolyWorks collision analysis is carried out in real time while the measurement sequence is created or edited, such as when new measurement objects are added to a sequence. This allows operators to immediately fix problematic tool paths and avoid accumulating issues. PolyWorks collision analysis is also performed both offline and online, and warns users about potential collisions even when they launch a measurement operation outside of the Sequence Editor.

