Inspired Simulation-Driven Designs

Altair Engineering has announced the release and immediate availability of the Altair Inspire simulation-driven design platform and the Altair 365 cloud collaboration platform. These new platforms, Altair says, combine early concept development, virtual validation, manufacturability and cloud collaboration.

The Altair Inspire platform enables manufacturers to leverage simulation as a driver throughout the design process from concept to manufacturing to in-service operation, according to the company. This new platform brings together simulation solutions for generative design/topology optimization, engineering analysis and manufacturability under a single user environment. Altair describes the user environment as being intuitive, which, it adds, should appeal to designers and engineers with little or no simulation experience.

The Altair 365 engineering collaboration platform runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing service. This allows users the cloud-based flexibility to access Altair Inspire as well as the entire solidThinking suite of tools for model-based development, concept design and manufacturing simulation under its new solidThinking units licensing model.

The company explains that whether running on a desktop workstation or on the cloud with Altair 365, Altair Inspire users work within the same user experience and with the same simulation capabilities. Altair 365, however, offers additional enterprise services, including visual collaboration with peers, version control, secure data management and scalable high-performance computing resources.

“This platform release vastly expands upon Inspire’s leading generative design and simulation capabilities to include manufacturing solutions for casting, metal forming and extrusion processes with more to come in the future,” said James Dagg, CTO at Altair in the press announcement. “Our goal is to make simulation-driven design a reality by continuing to place technology like Altair Inspire in the creative hands of all designers and engineers to drive innovation throughout the development process.”

Altair Inspire is available through both Altair’s HyperWorks and solidThinking suite offerings. Both it and the Altair 365 cloud collaboration platform are available immediately.

To learn more about Altair Inspire, go here.

To learn more about Altair 365, go here.

Request a trail of Altair Inspire.

Sign up for a 15-day free trial of Altair 365.

See why DE‘s Editors selected Altair Inspire and Altair 365 as their Pick of the Week.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.