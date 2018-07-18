Instant Quoting Engine Upgraded

On-demand manufacturing services platform Xometry has announced the 3.0 version of its Xometry Instant Quoting Engine. In related news, Xometry has acquired on-demand manufacturing network platform MakeTime. The acquisition essentially doubles the company’s national partner network of manufacturers.

Users of the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine can obtain quotes for various manufacturing processes such as computer numerical control machining, sheet metal fabrication, urethane casting and various 3D printing fabrication methods. The engine returns job quotes that include design for manufacturing feedback as well as details on estimated lead times and pricing.

How it works is that users first upload a CAD file and enter such data as material, manufacturing process and constraint. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine’s algorithm then corresponds the job requirements to a list of vetted facilities with matched capabilities. The entire process from initiation to quote can be accomplished in a matter of clicks, the company says.

Depending on the manufacturing process, the engine dynamically displays only the applicable material options. It supports more than 200 metal and plastics materials. The engine accepts most popular CAD formats such as those from Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, PTC and Siemens, as well as formats like ACIS, Parasolid, STEP and STL. The company also offers a partner service to create 3D design files on demand for users needing designs from scratch or needing to modify a design.

Key features introduced in version 3.0 as reported by Xometry include a redesigned summary view for reviewing quotes, a part-level modification page that captures all changes in real time and an “always-visible” 3D viewer with instant design feedback displayed on the model directly.

Version 3.0’s newly redesigned summary view is described as intended to help users quickly review the process, material, finish and other manufacturing requirements for each part in their quote. Users can modify any requirement needing a change, the company adds.

Beginning with the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine 3.0, users can now get instant manufacturability feedback displayed directly on their models. Users also can upload drawings to help identify manufacturing requirements such as threads, tolerances and critical dimensions, according to the company. Additionally, part specification enhancements now enable users to see all of their manufacturing options in a single location.

“We are focused on creating a seamless buying experience for our customers,” said Hunter Guerin, product manager for the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine, in a press statement. “Using customer feedback, we made our quoting interface even more intuitive and efficient. We want to make it as easy as possible for engineers and procurement managers to generate quotes.”

In related news, the MakeTime acquisition expands Xometry’s national partner network of manufacturers to more than 2,300 shops. Xometry says that it also brings MakeTime’s enterprise product expertise as well as such features as the Shop Advantage program, which provides members of the company’s partner network with offers on computer hardware, tooling and business services.

Additionally, MakeTime’s Autodesk Fusion add-in now complements Xometry’s existing SOLIDWORKS add-in for directly linking designers to on-demand manufacturing services. The combined companies will operate under the Xometry name and maintain offices in Maryland and Kentucky.

“This acquisition will provide our customers with access to massive capacity through the industry’s largest distributed manufacturing network as well enhanced product features,” said Randy Altschuler, co-founder and CEO of Xometry, in the acquisition announcement.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.