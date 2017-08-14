Intel Awards Morgan State University Grant Funding for STEM Programs

Morgan is one of six HBCUs selected to be included as part of the $4.5 million Intel HBCU grant program. The other HBCU participants involved in the Intel program are Florida A&M University, Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University and Tuskegee University. Craig Scott, Ph.D., chair of Morgan’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, will serve as the grant’s project director and lead contact.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, black students accounted for 11 percent of those with STEM majors and even less graduates with STEM-related degrees. To aid in elevating these numbers, the Intel HBCU Grant will be used to supply multi-year investments in computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering programs at the selected HBCUs. Of Intel’s total funding for the program, $3.9 million will be distributed to the HBCUs to fund two-year scholarships and other academic initiatives, while the remaining $600,000 will go to support tech workshops and activities hosted by Intel.

The program and funding will enable the University to attract and enroll students as part of a five-year bachelor’s to master’s degree track. Emphasis will be placed on curriculum, cohort scholarship programs, recruitment, peer mentoring and peer tutoring. Implementation of the grant began on July 1, 2017.

“We are pleased to be able to include Intel among our growing number of partners dedicated to seeing more diversity in the field of technology,” says Michael G. Spencer, Ph.D., dean of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering at Morgan. “This collaboration allows the University to advance its mission of developing talented engineers and scientists in historically underrepresented in STEM fields.”

For more info, visit Morgan State University and Intel.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.