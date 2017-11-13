Intel Lands Top 500 Position with Fastest Ramp of a New Xeon Processor on List

Intel announced that the Intel Xeon Scalable processor now holds over 110 world records in performance and has delivered the fastest adoption rate of any new Intel Xeon processor on the Top500 with over 25 petaFLOPS of performance in 18 supercomputers, according to the company.



On the November 2017 Top500 list, Intel-powered supercomputers accounted for six of the top 10 systems and a record high of 471 out of 500 systems. Intel Omni-Path Architecture (Intel OPA) gained momentum, delivering a majority of the petaFLOPS of systems using 100Gb fabric delivering over 80 petaFLOPS, an almost 20% increase compared with the June 2017 Top500 list. In addition, Intel OPA now connects almost 60% of nodes using 100Gb fabrics on the Top500 list. Also, Intel powered all 137 new systems added to the November list.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.