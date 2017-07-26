IntelliCAD Technology Consortium Releases IntelliCAD 8.4

The IntelliCAD Technology Consortium (ITC) has released IntelliCAD 8.4.

IntelliCAD 8.4 boosts performance during screen redraw and while snapping in files with underlays, the company reports. Running IntelliCAD on 4K monitors and switching between monitors with high resolutions is now supported.

Create entities with the new Multileader, Quick Leader, and Break Line commands. Add styles using the new Multileader Styles Manager and Multiline Style commands. Select entities using the new Select Similar and Get Selection commands. Explode entities with more precision according to entity type using the new Explode Text and Explode Attributes commands. Add more formatting to text using the in-place Multiline Editor and line spacing, lists and paragraph justification. Add automatic numbering to text, multiline text, multileaders or block attributes using the new Auto Number command. Get more information about your drawings using the new Drawing Properties command.

Another new feature is found in the updated Customize command, which allows users to customize the user interface with less effort and share custom user interface settings easily between files and computers. You can drag and drop settings to customize menus; the ribbon, application button, and quick access toolbar (for IntelliCAD versions that support a ribbon); toolbars; keyboard shortcuts; and aliases.

For ITC members who are part of the BIM Special Interest Group, IntelliCAD 8.4 adds support for IFC underlays. IFC (Industry Foundation Classes) format files include building and construction data, and once the .ifc underlay is attached, you can explode it, snap to it, and use a Categories pane to control visibility.

For versions of IntelliCAD that support markup for .dgn files in their native format (as part of the DGN Special Interest Group), several new features are available such as loading blocks from .cel files, Array command and Fillet command.

IntelliCAD 8.4 is supported on Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, and Windows Vista, including 32-bit and 64-bit versions.

For more info, visit IntelliCAD Technology Consortium.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.