IntelliCAD Technology Consortium Releases IntelliCAD 9.0

The IntelliCAD Technology Consortium (ITC) has released IntelliCAD 9.0.

The IntelliCAD 9.0 major release includes many new features and improvements, including native support for opening, editing and saving 2018 .dwg files.

IntelliCAD 9.0 boosts performance in many areas, with a noticeable increase in speed during file saves, the company reports. Now only modifications need to be saved to .dwg files, which makes for fast saving especially for large .dwg files that contain only a few changes. Also some issues related to running IntelliCAD on the Fall Creators 2017 Microsoft Windows update were fixed.

New features can be found in almost every area of IntelliCAD. View Mechanical entities, attach point cloud .rcp/.rcs files, and export to .pdf files using many more options than before. Draw construction lines. Draw and modify 3D meshes using the new Facet Modeler for lightweight 3D drawings. Use a camera to view drawings. Add columns to multiline text. Use new express tools for blocks, external references, text, and editing. Reset dimension text and reassociate dimension text.

For versions of IntelliCAD that work with BIM files, users can now attach .rvt/.rfa files; snap to, explode, and control display for categories, stories, and views in attached .rvt/.rfa files; import .ifc files as architectural entities (in addition to attaching these file types as before); and draw AEC entities such as walls, windows, doors, openings, and slabs.

For versions of IntelliCAD that open, save, and edit .dgn files in their native format, users can now create 3dPoly entities, linetypes, hatches, and images. New support is also included for properties, align, break, mirror, and more.

The ITC developed many additions in-house, while some new features were built in entirety by ITC member companies.

“IntelliCAD 9 provides solid enhancements to the core while branching out into some interesting new areas like DGN and BIM through our Special Interest Groups,” David Lorenzo, ITC president, states. “The BIM SIG provides excellent horizontal tools to access new file types, while giving members sample applications of how they can leverage new API libraries to read/write .rvt/.rfa/.ifc files as well as AEC objects inside of IntelliCAD.”

IntelliCAD 9.0 is supported on Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, and Windows Vista, including 32-bit and 64-bit versions. IntelliCAD Mobile versions are available for Windows desktop, Google Android, Apple macOS and iOS.

Interested IntelliCAD users can contact ITC members to receive details about availability of IntelliCAD software.

Companies interested in more details about IntelliCAD and membership in the ITC should contact the ITC directly. For more information about IntelliCAD and the ITC, click here.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.