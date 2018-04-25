Interoperability Software Updated

Interoperability solutions provider Elysium has announced ASFALIS EX8.0, the latest release of its data translation system for the digital enterprise. Simultaneously, it announced the pending 8.0 release of its CADdoctor EX multi-CAD data translation and processing solution.

ASFALIS offers digital enterprises a set of secure, integrated solutions for ensuring data translation and exchange quality, managing design data and workflows as well as integrating the supply chain. A desktop application, CADdoctor provides interactive geometry verification and healing for multi-CAD data exchange as well as geometry simplification for CAE. It also offers functionality that supports rapid prototyping and reverse engineering. Key differences between the two is that ASFALIS EX provides greater automation, such as batch processing, configurability for custom scenarios or processes and higher levels of detail, such as PMI (product manufacturing information).

Both new releases debut an enhancement to geometry simplification that achieves significant file size reduction in a fully automated process, according to Elysium. This enhancement, the company adds, will allow flexible adjustments on the level of simplification used and elements to exclude during the simplification process.

The company explains that its existing solid enveloping functionality targets the interior parts only and aims to reduce the data size as well as remove any confidential information while preserving the exterior fidelity to the source model. “In this new release,” said Atsuto Soma, CTO of Elysium in a press statement, “the focus is on file size reduction targeting both exterior and interior parts for the cases when the rough outline is sufficient for one’s needs.”

Sample use cases cited by Elysium include production line simulation where a simplified lightweight model is required and where a rough size and shape is sufficient. Additionally, data exchange with third parties becomes more secure and simpler. The easily shareable, lightweight models convey the data you want known while protecting your IP (intellectual property).

Enhanced translations for advanced validations using the STEP AP242 standard for managed model-based 3D engineering debut in this release. This, the company says, will broaden the application range of the validation of STEP AP242 data, such as data verification for LOTAR (long term archiving and retrieval). There is added support of STEP AP242 translation; semantic PMI; tessellated geometry; STEP AP242 BOM XML translation; and assembly validation property.

ASFALIS EX8.0 also enables the ability to validate tessellated geometry against exact geometry. This can help users verify the fidelity of the tessellated geometry prior to data collaboration to ensure that it is representative of the original geometry, according to Elysium.

CADdoctor EX8.0 introduces mesh quality improvements for reverse engineering applications. These capabilities are said to be effective on polygon data generated from noisy point cloud data. The company adds that this functionality can dramatically improve the quality of B-rep generation.

ASFALIS EX8.0 is available now. CADdoctor EX8.0 will be available on May 8.

