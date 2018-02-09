intrinSIM and Ora Research Release Design Space Exploration Markets & Opportunities Report

intrinSIM, a source of go-to-market services and technology licensing for engineering applications, and Ora Research, a market research firm in the engineering software space, have released a collaborative market report covering Design Space Exploration Markets & Opportunities.

This collaborative report traces the path from the first rudimentary PIDO tools of two decades ago to the intelligent, self-directed multidisciplinary design exploration technologies of today. It offers a comprehensive survey, review and analysis of this industry and the benefits it offers engineering organizations. Spotlighting and exploring the latest advances, this report documents how these tools and methods are helping engineering organizations master the demanding, complex product development and innovation challenges of today and tomorrow.

Design Space Exploration Markets & Opportunities lets engineers systematically and automatically investigate very large numbers of design alternatives to identify those with performance values. Many of the quantitative methods that underpin Design Space Exploration have been long known—and sometimes applied, in cases where the attendant costs in expertise, time and labor could be justified. What’s changing now is the way fresh software technologies are at last transforming these formerly difficult-to-apply methods into practical everyday engineering aids.

Design Space Exploration Markets & Opportunities, according to the companies, is a report for engineering and discrete manufacturing organizations, engineering modeling and simulation software developers, engineering service providers, methods development experts, systems integrators, resellers, investors and anyone else who needs to understand technology drivers, business drivers, investment justification strategies and implementation best practices for Design Space Exploration technologies and methods; software market size and composition, vendor market share and industry growth forecasts; and in-depth business assessments plus product profiles for 38 leading technology providers.

The Design Space Exploration Markets & Opportunities report covers:

Technology Drivers Business Drivers: Justifying the Investment Implementation Best Practices Practitioner Success Case Studies Market Map: What Buyers Need to Know About Software Vendor Business Models Market Statistics and Forecasts Technology Capabilities: Vendor Comparison Matrix Vendor and Product Profiles

The Design Space Exploration Markets & Opportunities report is available from intrinSIM.

For more info, visit intrinSIM and Ora Research.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.