Introducing GrabCAD Print 1.5

GrabCAD Print has been updated.

Its latest app was created to simplify the 3D printing workflow to enable quality prints, faster, according to the company. Here are some revised or new features:

Offline Mode Part 2 is up and running. Now, when installing for the first time, you’ll be able to skip the login if you don’t have an internet connection. This is a follow-up to Offline Mode capabilities introduced in GrabCAD Print 1.3.

Custom Tray Names. You can now give your trays custom names from the tray preview in the Project Panel. Jobs will inherit the name when you click Print.

Tray Preview. All jobs sent with version 1.5 will include a preview of the tray in the Schedule View job details, both online and in the desktop app.

Box Select. Box select in Model View makes it easy to change the print settings of any model all at once. Click and drag with the left mouse button. When dragging towards the right, only models completely contained in the box are selected. When dragging towards the left, models that are partially inside the box boundaries are also selected.

New View Controls. The View Controls are now conveniently at the top of the viewer.

For more info, visit GrabCAD.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.