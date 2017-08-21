Inventium 2017 R1 Released

The DYNAFOLD feature is used to simulate the folding process of an airbag, providing various folding methods and folding tools for the user. It allows the user to generate folded airbag models using LS-DYNA solver calculations and it simulates the real folding process.

It provides seven fold types commonly used by the manufacturers. The user can define the fold methods and these fold methods can be combined arbitrarily. The folding methods are thin folds, roll folds, concertina folds, zigzag folds, scrunch folds, compress folds and trunk folds.

In addition, DYNAFOLD supports user-defined folding methods. The user can use five tools, which are provided in the software to create his/her own folding tool. Users can also read in a tool model with the ‘Import Tool’ function and then define their movements.

Inventium 2017 R1 is the latest release of the Inventium software that includes PreSys and the VPG Modules (Structure, Safety, Drop Test and Fluid Structure Interaction).

For more info, visit Engineering Technology Associates.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.