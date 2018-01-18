iQuest Releases iQagent AR Augmented Reality App

iQagent, Inc. has released iQagent AR for IOS on the App Store. First released in 2012, this new version leverages Apple’s ARKit to allow off-the-shelf creation of persistent augmented reality scenes containing process data and resources from existing plant systems. Once created, the scenes can be accessed by other devices running iQagent AR.

iQagent’s approach uses QR codes as point of interest (POI) markers to identify equipment. Users create POIs for equipment and process areas and associate relevant data points and resources.

“Our customers can now create AR scenes with live process data, documents and videos in context of the production space without programming,” iQagent CEO Bob Meads says. “For example, automation data associated with speed might be placed near that sensor on the actual equipment, along with schematics and a video on how to calibrate the sensor.” Meads further explains that current customers can use iQagent AR after a simple software update.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.