IronCAD Integration Adds Kinematic and Dynamic Motion Simulation Capabilities

IronCAD announces an integration with Design Simulation Technologies’ (DST) SimWise Motion, a kinematic and dynamic motion simulation program. The SimWise Motion Design Extension for IronCAD takes a design made up of assemblies of moving parts and simulates its kinematic and dynamic motion with one click.

SimWise’s 3D kinematic and dynamic motion simulation reportedly delivers simulations that closely reflect real-world functionality. SimWise Motion supports motors, actuators, gravity, realistic contact between bodies, springs, friction, damping and other generated forces, as needed. Once applied, SimWise Motion calculates several types of results that can be used to verify a design’s operation.

To learn more, visit IronCAD and Design Simulation Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.