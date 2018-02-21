IronCAD Mechanical 2018 Released

IronCAD makes available the latest version of its IronCAD Mechanical add-on for the IronCAD Design Collaboration Suite 2018. This new release offers many new customer-driven enhancements that further extend IronCAD’s capabilities, allowing mechanical designers to increase their productivity.

Some improvements to IronCAD Mechanical include the following:

Extending the usability in steel structures, the Steels tool has been enhanced to support tolerance setback values to account for welding. In addition, users can extend multiple steel segments at once to streamline the process of trimming steel structures. Gear Alignment: New capabilities for pairing gears to the correct fitting locations have been added. Select two gears, right-click and drag the gear command into the scene and the gears will become paired.

New capabilities for pairing gears to the correct fitting locations have been added. Select two gears, right-click and drag the gear command into the scene and the gears will become paired. Sheet Metal Export Entire Scene: New capabilities to export all the unfolded flat patterns for sheet metal to individual drawing files for manufacturing has been added to reduce time creating detailed drawings manually.

New capabilities to export all the unfolded flat patterns for sheet metal to individual drawing files for manufacturing has been added to reduce time creating detailed drawings manually. Tab and Slot Generator for Sheet Metal: Sheet metal design has been enhanced to support the creation of tabs and slots that are commonly found in fabrication design.

IronCAD Mechanical 2018 is immediately available for download and is supported for the IronCAD Design Collaboration Suite 2018.

For more info, visit IronCAD.

