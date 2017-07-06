IronCAD Updates IronCAD 2017

IronCAD reports an update to Multiphysics for IronCAD (MPIC), an integrated multiphysics simulation tool for IRONCAD that provides fully coupled multiphysics for stress, thermal, electrostatic and fluid analysis. This major update includes new Extended Markup Language Data (XMD) technology, which represents advancement in encapsulating model data and provides expanding analysis features for advanced XMD design analysis tools.

Several other enhancements to MPIC include the following:

updated unit system for flexible customization to accommodate different industries with single-button control;

existing moving-least-squares (MLS) FE tying has been further refined to automatically detect the intended/unintended small gaps/overlap of parts in large assembly analysis without requiring laborious geometry modifications; and

analysis report improvements that include direct links for easy review.

There is new automatic parts contact/impact analysis as the default setting that has been refined specifically to help CAD users solve general mechanical contact/impact problems, according to the company. Complex contact analyses such as deep drawing or stamping springback problems now can reportedly be done using the default setting.

The deep-draw model is done with the minimum mesh density while preserving the physics of the stamping process. When a sheet is properly constrained, the desired stamped shape is produced.

MPIC capabilities—including stress, thermal, electrostatic and fluids—are included in the IronCAD free 30-day trial, allowing for full evaluation, and then continue to function as a node-limited design validation tool. Even though it is node-limited, MPIC’s strain-enriched finite element analysis technology Sefea gives users capabilities to test their products at lower mesh levels. Sefea is the newest enriched finite element formulation developed specifically for CAD design simulation using automatic four-node tetrahedron elements commonly used in CAD simulation. It achieves the same accuracy as second-order elements but is more robust, without mid-side-node noise.

