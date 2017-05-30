IronCAD Offers Design Collaboration Suite

IronCAD has released IronCAD Design Collaboration Suite (DCS) 2017 Product Update 1.

In response to IronCAD’s user community, the company says it upgraded the DCS to the latest modeling kernels and native translators for the industry’s newest formats, adding sheet metal support for bend deduction specifications, and making technical drawing improvements.

Details of some of the new features include the following:

Bend Deduction Setting –Users can choose bend allowance and bend deduction calculations to determine the flat length of sheet stock required to deliver the desired dimension of the bent part.

–Users can choose bend allowance and bend deduction calculations to determine the flat length of sheet stock required to deliver the desired dimension of the bent part. Materials Library & Smart Paints –A new materials library has been added that lets users set parts with various material information and color properties for visual appearance.

–A new materials library has been added that lets users set parts with various material information and color properties for visual appearance. Quick Select Smart Dimensioning –The IronCAD Drawing has added support of a new dimension behavior that allows for the direct selection of lines to dimension in between.

–The IronCAD Drawing has added support of a new dimension behavior that allows for the direct selection of lines to dimension in between. IronCAD DRAFT Hole Table Item Naming–New in the Auto Hole Table List in the DRAFT environment is the ability to set a name for the Hole Origin to identify specific hole lists.

