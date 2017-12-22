IronCAD’s Bulk Drawing Creation Expedites 2D Detailing

IronCAD has added a bulk drawing feature for detailers to its 2018 release. With IronCAD 2018’s Bulk Drawing Creation, detailers can save time spent transforming 3D views into 2D drawings and sheets by using predefined templates that automatically create the foundation for downstream production drawings. Dozens of 2D drawings can be effortlessly and rapidly generated from assembly files on demand, reducing the number of hours spent preparing drawings for detailing.

The 2018 release’s security and productivity enhancements also were created specifically for collaborative design workflows.

IronCAD’s new Shrink Wrap feature makes engineering data available for collaboration while protecting the specifics of the intellectual property by creating outline shapes for assemblies, reducing file sizes and restricting access to distributed design data. Using IronCAD’s Shrink Wrap system, designers can safely share solid model data with stakeholders so they can leverage it in other applications (e.g., form/fit evaluations).

A more lightweight web view provides a method for sharing 3D visual data via web browser. This function produces a secure non-solid geometry that can be accessed and commented on by broad, non-technical audiences.

Performance improvements to IronCAD 2018 include:

Expedited graphical interactions that let users handle large assemblies more dynamically in 3D (e.g., high-speed rotation)

Streamlined interface that improves access to many common commands and reduces mouse click

For a full list of IronCAD 2018’s new features, visit IronCAD.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.