iS5 Communications Releases Its First RAPTOR Beta Units

“RAPTOR is an IEC 61850 platform designed with security from the ground up. Features such as Secure Boot, Layer 2 Encryption, are just some of the security features built into the RAPTOR platform. The stringent requirements of Operational Technology (OT), Information Technology (IT), Cybersecurity and ease of use were also key requirements for the design,” notes Clive Dias, president and CEO of iS5Com.

Providing users the ability to connect, secure, and manage their mission critical networks, RAPTOR’s core features enables users to take advantage of Seamless Redundancy (HSR/PRP), Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) and third-party software applications via application programming interfaces (APIs), as well as critical cryptographic technologies that ensure protection from threats that harm SCADA environments.

iS5Com’s plan going forward will be the ongoing enhancement and building of the RAPTOR industrial platform, which will include new additional security features, Layer 3 and software applications.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.