ISC STEM Student Day Returns with Updated Program

The organizers of ISC High Performance announce the return of the ISC STEM Student Day, with a program for students and sponsoring organizations. This year, students who attend will receive a tutorial on high-performance computing, machine learning and data analytics, and sponsoring organizations will receive visibility during the full-day program.

From the received applications, 200 regional and international Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) students who show interest in HPC, will be admitted into this program for free. These students range from those enrolled in bachelor’s degree programs through those completing their Ph.D. research in fields such as computer science, computer engineering, information technology, autonomous systems, physics and mathematics. The age group ranges from 19–30.

This nonprofit effort was first introduced in 2017, attracting around 100 students mainly from Germany, the US, the UK, Spain and China, and it was sponsored by 10 organizations in the HPC space.

“The ISC STEM Student Day is also a great opportunity for organizations to associate themselves as STEM employers and invest in their future HPC user base,” says Martin Meuer, the general co-chair of the ISC High Performance conference series.

The 2018 ISC STEM Student Day will take place on Wednesday, June 21 during the ISC High Performance conference and exhibition. The full conference takes place June 24–28 at Messe Frankfurt and expects 3,500 attendees.

This program targets organizations that offer HPC training, education and employment opportunities.

The 2018 ISC STEM program includes a day tutorial on HPC Applications, Systems & Programming Languages, conducted by Dr. Bernd Mohr, senior scientist at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre and a tutorial on Machine Learning & Data Analytics by his colleague, Prof. Morris Riedel, who is the head of Research Group High Productivity Data Processing at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre & an Adjunct Associated Professor in high productivity processing of big data at the School of Engineering and Natural Sciences, University of Iceland.

Later in the day, the students will have the chance to visit the booths and exhibits of sponsoring organizations. Another highlight of the program is the evening event, which includes a dinner and a job fair set in a casual atmosphere in a nearby hotel. All sponsoring organizations will have a two-hour face-to-face with the students at the STEM job fair.

Students will be able to register for the program starting mid-April.

For more info, visit ISC High Performance.

