ITI’s CADIQ 11 Release Enhances Functionality

International TechneGroup (ITI Global) announces performance, usability, and functionality improvements with the release of CADIQ 11.

CADIQ is a validation solution to identify model-based design (MBD) issues that adversely impact downstream uses and processes.

“CADIQ provides critical technical capabilities to establish trust in the model as well as trust in any derivatives of the model,” says ITI’s CADIQ Product Manager Raphael Nascimento. “CADIQ capabilities support sophisticated engineering and manufacturing processes, as well as complex model types.”

Following are some of the updates included in CADIQ 11 to support comprehensive validation of CAD geometry and PMI.

Single page 3D PDF report: The enhancement of a single-page report makes it easier to navigate models with saved views and improves usage and internal sharing by reducing file size.

Enhanced CADIQ viewer and controller: Updates and improvements to the CADIQ interface, including redesigned item and folder icons, make it more user-friendly.

Enhanced PMI validation for MBD models: This update offers new PMI and saved view diagnostics, as well as improvements to existing PMI diagnostics, making the validation of MBD models more intuitive.

Improved support for advanced data types: CADIQ 11 provides new capabilities to validate advanced CAD model types. Solidworks users can now analyze any of the named configurations of their part models. The analysis of NX models has also been enhanced by allowing users to filter geometry according to multiple named reference sets.

In addition, there are further enhancements in CADIQ 11 such as new CAD system version support and improved security and system administration.

“When it comes to quality checking, derivative validation and revision comparison, CADIQ’s capabilities are some of the strongest in the industry,” says Nascimento. “Today more than ever, these capabilities give our customers confidence in their models as they move from design to manufacturing.”

CADIQ compares CAD models of various formats to identify geometric shape, quality, annotation and PMI saved view differences introduced by engineering changes, translation or manual remodeling. It highlights shape differences in form, mass properties, surface geometry and topology. Quality defects that impede analysis, manufacturing or data exchange processes are clearly identified with no extraneous information. CADIQ analysis uses the native programming interface of each CAD system to maximize accuracy and robustness. Validation results can be provided in an easy-to-use 3D PDF format. All functionality is available in a command line interface for integration into PLM systems.

