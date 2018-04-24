Jabil Additive Manufacturing Network Up and Running

At Rapid + TCT 2018 Jabil introduced the Jabil Additive Manufacturing Network to drive greater manufacturing speed and agility while helping customers improve how they design, make and deliver products. Part of Jabil’s digital transformation journey, this cloud network empowers customers to move manufacturing workloads to regions and into markets that make the most business sense and enable easier product personalization.

“Jabil’s digital thread fuels a growing footprint of 3D printers and additive manufacturing capabilities to benefit customers through localized production, consolidated supply chains, reduced costs and faster time-to-market,” says John Dulchinos, vice president of digital manufacturing, Jabil. “Our new Jabil Additive Manufacturing Network is the connective tissue that scales globally to integrate every printer, facility and work order across our enterprise and crystalize our vision of truly distributed manufacturing.”

Over the past year, Jabil has increased its 3D printing capacity steadily with more than 100 3D printers now in operation at facilities in the United States, China, Hungary, Mexico, Singapore and Spain.

“Together, Jabil’s Additive Manufacturing Network and our Multi Jet Fusion printers have helped optimize the high-volume production of functional parts for our own 3D printers, and shown how traditional supply chains are being upended and reinvented for the digital manufacturing age,” says Stephen Nigro, HP’s president of 3D Printing.

Jabil currently unites product designers in Silicon Valley with Singapore-based manufacturing teams to accelerate the distributed manufacturing of products developed using HP Multi Jet Fusion technology, including parts for HP’s 3D printers. More than 140 parts for HP’s Jet Fusion 300/500 printers are being produced by Jabil using its combination of Multi Jet Fusion technology, the Jabil Additive Manufacturing Network along with its manufacturing rigor and quality control.

Jabil has enhanced its end-to-end process control capabilities while applying Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) methods to deliver steady increases in part/assembly consolidation, manufacturability, reliability and quality of 3D-printed parts. With its Additive Manufacturing Network, Jabil now can integrate digital additive production processes into manufacturing applications to produce functional parts.

Jabil’s network provides full traceability of manufacturing rigor to address the complexity of scaling 3D printing across a distributed network. The platform integrates with Jabil’s Intelligent Digital Supply Chain (IDSC) to align materials, printers and customer orders with supply chain demands.

