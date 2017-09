Jabil is a big-league consumer manufacturing solutions provider with 100 facilities in 28 countries. At a site in California, two HP Jet Fusion 3D printers came online. It seems these additive manufacturing machines have highly impressed the VP of digital manufacturing and the lead manufacturing engineer.

Click here to watch a short video where these engineers tell you what so impressed them about the HP 3D print technology.

Click here to download a four-page document with even more details.