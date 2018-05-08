Javelin Technologies and Cimetrix Solutions Merge to Form AM Powerhouse

Canada has a new 3D design engineering and additive manufacturing powerhouse, at least according to Javelin Technologies and Cimetrix Solutions, which have merged to boost service to their 6,000 customers.

Javelin Technologies handles 3D design engineering, product data management, automation and additive manufacturing (industrial 3D printing) in plastic and metal. Cimetrix offers additive manufacturing and laser scanning solutions for both industry and educational institutions. Combining the two companies in a unified team creates a new level of service and support for Canada’s students, startups on up to large-tier manufacturers.

The senior management team for the integrated company will consist of Javelin’s leaders – John Carlan and Ted Lee – and James Janeteas of Cimetrix. Javelin will continue to be known as Javelin Technologies and Cimetrix will be referred to as “Cimetrix Solutions, a division of Javelin Technologies.” The integrated company covers Canada coast to coast, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Kitchener, Oakville, Oshawa, Montreal and Dartmouth. All current employees will have a key role in the unified company.

Immersed in High-Growth Sectors

Javelin has a new investment partner − CAI Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Vancouver. CAI partners with Canadian founder-led businesses to support growth initiatives.

Separately, Javelin and Cimetrix are already immersed in sectors such as manufacturing, energy and healthcare.

Javelin is a reseller for SOLIDWORKS software and Stratasys and Desktop Metal 3D printers. Cimetrix has built a team of experts who specialize in meeting requirements for high-performance prototypes, tooling and manufacturing aids, end use parts and low-volume manufacturing.

