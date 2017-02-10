Kenesto Introduces Kenesto Drive 2.0 for Secure Product Document Management for CAD and other Applications

Kenesto Corp. recently announced the availability of Kenesto Drive 2.0. Designed for secure, cloud-based product document management (PDM) and CAD collaboration, Kenesto says it bridges the gap between cloud storage and engineering documents.

Kenesto now allows users to manually define document dependencies for any type of document and–within products such as SOLIDWORKS and Solid Edge–defines those dependencies automatically. Having defined these dependencies, users are able to find all of the places where a document is used, and selectively replace or rename instances of documents that are used in SOLIDWORKS and Solid Edge assemblies. In addition, users are also able to define revisions of assemblies when released to production. This functionality has only been available in the past in traditional installed PDM systems.

“With Kenesto Drive 2.0, we are bringing to market an innovative cloud Product Document Management system for engineers,” said Mike Payne, CEO of Kenesto. “Kenesto’s enhanced security encrypts all documents cached on laptops as well as providing two factor authentication–all this with reduced IT expenses.”

