Keynotes Announced for CIMdata’s Product & Manufacturing Innovation Workshop

CIMdata, Inc. has announced that Dr. Andreas Vlahinos, principal at Advanced Engineering Solutions, and Mark Williams, a lead project engineer for The Boeing Company’s Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) organization, will make keynote presentations at the upcoming Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation Workshop. The workshop will take place at the UI LABS Innovation Center, home to Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII), in Chicago on June 6 and 7.
- Tools that use the “Theory of Inventive Problem Solving” (TRIZ) to generate innovative ideas for the most difficult engineering and manufacturing challenges.
- A mechanism synthesis tool, that generates, in seconds, several concept mechanisms that follow a given path while its supports remain within a given domain.
- Interactive multi-physics topology optimization tools that generate the optimum topology/shape of a component for a given structural, thermal, or fluid requirement.
- Tools that generate programmable materials (meta-materials with predefined properties).
In addition to the keynotes by Vlahinos and Williams, attendees will hear from: DMDII’s CTO, Brench Boden; Deere & Company’s Technology Architect Roger Burkhart; and Procter & Gamble’s Director for Modeling and Simulation, Mark Mieli.
CIMdata’s Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation workshop will cover the following topics:
- Achieving the digital thread vision: The view from DMDII and the DoD/USAF of the challenges, opportunities, and program initiatives.
- The role of simulation in model-based systems engineering and enabling the digital thread for product innovation and sustainment.
- Collaborative approaches, conceptual design tools and simulation technologies to support better and faster ideation, problem solving and decision-making.
- The business opportunity and process change challenges of a next generation “generative design” process leveraging innovative design and topology optimization tools in combination with additive manufacturing along with the associated new materials.
- Industry best practices and lessons learned in implementing simulation-driven systems development from industry speakers.
- Collaboration challenges across the model-driven product lifecycle including co-simulation and data interoperability standards across the engineering domains of mechanical, electrical and embedded software/controls.
- Physics-based “digital twins” and the role they will play in the rapidly emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 initiatives.
For more information visit the conference site.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.