Keynotes Announced for CIMdata’s Product & Manufacturing Innovation Workshop

CIMdata, Inc. has announced that Dr. Andreas Vlahinos, principal at Advanced Engineering Solutions, and Mark Williams, a lead project engineer for The Boeing Company’s Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) organization, will make keynote presentations at the upcoming Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation Workshop. The workshop will take place at the UI LABS Innovation Center, home to Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII), in Chicago on June 6 and 7.

Vlahinos, who recently participated in DE‘s live panel discussion on optimal design technology , will describe and demonstrate a practical set of computer-aided innovation tools that assist engineers and manufacturers in increasing their innovation skills. These include:

Tools that use the “Theory of Inventive Problem Solving” (TRIZ) to generate innovative ideas for the most difficult engineering and manufacturing challenges.

A mechanism synthesis tool, that generates, in seconds, several concept mechanisms that follow a given path while its supports remain within a given domain.

Interactive multi-physics topology optimization tools that generate the optimum topology/shape of a component for a given structural, thermal, or fluid requirement.

Tools that generate programmable materials (meta-materials with predefined properties).

Williams’ presentation will offer attendees insight to large-scale model-based systems engineering at The Boeing Company. The design and manufacturing improvements implemented by MBSE exposes a wealth of opportunities for improved collaboration between the OEMs and their suppliers. However, the ability to freely exchange MBSE data is dependent on mature standards that are implemented and enforced in the tools. Adopting data standards reveals additional benefits of long term archiving, design data reuse, and stability in downstream procurement and manufacturing systems. In his presentation, Williams will share some recent examples that show how the industry has made rapid improvements through a unified effort.

In addition to the keynotes by Vlahinos and Williams, attendees will hear from: DMDII’s CTO, Brench Boden; Deere & Company’s Technology Architect Roger Burkhart; and Procter & Gamble’s Director for Modeling and Simulation, Mark Mieli.

CIMdata’s Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation workshop will cover the following topics:

Achieving the digital thread vision: The view from DMDII and the DoD/USAF of the challenges, opportunities, and program initiatives.

The role of simulation in model-based systems engineering and enabling the digital thread for product innovation and sustainment.

Collaborative approaches, conceptual design tools and simulation technologies to support better and faster ideation, problem solving and decision-making.

The business opportunity and process change challenges of a next generation “generative design” process leveraging innovative design and topology optimization tools in combination with additive manufacturing along with the associated new materials.

Industry best practices and lessons learned in implementing simulation-driven systems development from industry speakers.

Collaboration challenges across the model-driven product lifecycle including co-simulation and data interoperability standards across the engineering domains of mechanical, electrical and embedded software/controls.

Physics-based “digital twins” and the role they will play in the rapidly emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

