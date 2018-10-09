Keysight Boosts Driving Safety with Automotive Radar Solution

Keysight Technologies, Inc. , a technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new, enhanced Keysight E8740A Automotive Radar Signal Analysis and Generation solution. This new solution enables radar-based, advanced driver assistance systems to proactively detect and mitigate risks of collisions.

The new version of the Keysight E8740A automotive radar signal analysis and emulation solution is based onhigh-performance physical layer instruments to ensure radio frequency (RF) and mmWave performance verification for each radar design under test, as well as an easy-to-use, intuitive user interface to ensure maximum productivity, the company reports. This comprehensive test solution also generates various real-world conditions to address any potential automotive radar interference issues.

“Keysight understands that reliable technology is pivotal to minimize vehicle collisions, prevent human injuries, and ultimately save lives,” says Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. “That is why Keysight will continue to invest resources in this particular field as we aim to enable developers to overcome radar design and performance verification challenges.”

The new Keysight E8740A automotive radar signal analysis and generation solution offers:

automotive radar interference test sequence and physical layer test plan creation based on Keysight’s PathWave software platform;

wideband mmWave and flexible (frequency-modulated continuous wave, continuous wave, orthogonal frequency division multiplexing, and coded modulation) signal generation and

pre-defined test setup for automotive radar standards.

