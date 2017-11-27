Keysight Technologies Launches Automotive Ethernet Solutions

Keysight Technologies has unveiled five new automotive Ethernet solutions.

Among the innovations unveiled is the suite of BroadR-Reach, 100Base-T1 and 1000Base-T1 compatible automotive Ethernet bundles—providing automated setup and testing for Tx, link segment and Rx connectivity and protocol decoding.

Keysight’s solutions aim to simplify the test setup and interpretation of results to validate BroadR-Reach, 100Base-T1 and 1000Base-T1 specifications for physical media attachment (PMA), physical layer solutions (PHY) and physical coding sublayer (PCS), the company reports. Keysight offers four different software options, all of which automate compliance with 100% test coverage for all tests in the automotive physical layer BroadR-Reach,100Base-T1 and 1000Base-T1 specifications, respectively.

These automotive Ethernet test software packages automatically execute tests and display the results in a flexible report format. In addition to the measurement data, the report provides a margin analysis that shows how closely the devices passed or failed each test. The automotive Ethernet electrical compliance solutions perform a complete set of electrical tests to meet the BroadR-Reach, 100Base-T1and/or 1000Base-T1 specifications:

transceiver testing for BroadR-Reach V3.2 and 100Base-T1 and (IEEE 802.3bw) specifications;

receiver testing for BroadR-Reach V3.2 and 100Base-T1 (IEEE 802.3bw) specifications;

transceiver testing for 1000Base-T1 (IEEE 802.3bp);

Protocol Trigger & Decode for BroadR-Reach V3.2 and 100Base-T1 (IEEE 802.3bw) specifications; and

link testing for BroadR-Reach V3.2 and 100Base-T1 (IEEE 802.3bw) specifications.

For more info, visit Keysight Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.