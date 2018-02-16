Keysight Technologies Unveils Design, Test Software Platform

Keysight Technologies unveiled PathWave, a software platform that integrates design, test, measurement and analysis. PathWave enables customers to accelerate innovation and product development from concept through manufacturing and deployment.

PathWave software platform provides flexible and immediate access to the design and test tools they need, when they need them. The interoperability of the design and test tools and advanced data management significantly speeds the product development cycle, eliminating the need to recreate individual measurements and test plans at each discrete stage of the process.

PathWave is an open, scalable and predictive software platform that integrates hardware and software at every stage in the product development workflow. It combines design software, instrument control and application-specific test software in an open development environment allowing users to create high-performance solutions fast.

PathWave connects and integrates all design and test resources:

Provides open APIs that allow for simplified and rapid customization

Easily integrates best-in-class technology, including 3rd party software and hardware

Quickly connects compatible hardware to speed test workflows and enhance productivity

PathWave offers flexible computing power that scales to meet varying workloads:

Operates locally, in the cloud, or both to accelerate design and test computations

Processes test data across the workflow, locally or in the cloud

Saves transition time between development phases in your design and test workflow

PathWave provides analytics tools for faster troubleshooting:

Quickly delivers comprehensive data analytics to identify trends and troubleshoot issues

Monitors the utilization and health of each test resource for improved productivity and scheduling

Captures and analyzes big data for faster, more effective workflow processes

“We all recognize the many societal benefits offered by technology, from cloud computing, big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence, to augmented reality, and various types of mobile platforms,” says Jay Alexander, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Keysight Technologies. “But gaining the full value of these new technologies requires deep expertise across the whole design and test workflow, plus the measurement expertise to effectively implement them.”

PathWave offers a set of integrated software products for the entire design, test and verification workflow. These products are connected, interoperable and rapidly reconfigurable, delivering a workflow that enables customers to:

Allocate the right computing resources where and when needed

Evaluate collected data to optimize workflow

Ensure new hardware and software works with existing hardware to maximize ROI

Predict bottlenecks and rapidly correct to ensure efficient workflow process

Review project status from anywhere to maintain completion commitments

For more info, visit Keysight Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.