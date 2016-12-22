Keysight, University of California San Diego Partner

The University of California San Diego has partnered with Keysight to prove the viability of 5G communication. With this partnership, UC San Deigo has created the world’s longest bidirectional phased-array link in a 60GHz band, a press release states. At a link distance of 300 m, the 32-element array achieved a data rate of greater than 2 Gbps over all scan angles up to ±45°.

Data rates were 4 Gbps at 100 m and 500 Mbps at 800 m over most scan angles. Initial tests by a leading wireless provider suggest the system can deliver content to eight homes at a time at up to 300 m.

Keysight hardware and software enabled rapid prototyping of the system, as well as link equalization and state-of-the-art performance measurements at 2 GHz modulation bandwidth. Central hardware elements were the M8195A arbitrary waveform generator, E8267D PSG vector signal generator and DSOS804A high-definition oscilloscope.

UC San Diego used Keysight’s Signal Studio software to define and generate the 60 GHz 802.11ad waveform, which was the basis for development. Keysight’s 81199A Wideband Waveform Center software helped the team link Tx and Rx, apply digital pre-distortion and improve error vector magnitude (EVM) performance. The team also used Keysight’s 89600 VSA software to perform demodulation and analysis of advanced signals.

“This is the second time UC San Diego has worked with Keysight to demonstrate high-performing phased-array 5G communication links, now achieving gigabit-per-second speeds at previously unimagined ranges and with extremely low power consumption,” said Gabriel M. Rebeiz, professor and wireless communications industry chair at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering. “Keysight equipment and software, along with the SBC18H3 technology from TowerJazz, have been instrumental to our success.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.