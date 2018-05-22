KISTERS Enhances 3DViewStation Desktop

Kisters North America has released version 2018.0 of its 3DViewStation Desktop, a 3D CAD viewer and universal viewer for engineers and designers. The new version features several updates, in the areas of compression, data quality and analysis functions.

“Due to continual enhancements in our graphical core, we are very excited to announce that our capabilities in the area of supporting increasingly complex CAD designs has once again improved. Our ability to detect instances means that we can compress files significantly better and load them even faster than before,” says Kelly Baumann, KISTERS North America business development manager.

“Other areas of development were focused on 3DViewStation’s ability to increase the quality of bad data. We can now remove bad edges and regenerate them without additional information. This is useful in collecting reasonable measurements,” she adds.

Known for its modern user interface, high-performance viewing, advanced analysis and integration capabilities into systems, 3DViewStation Desktop ships with current and mature importers for a range of 3D and 2D formats including i.e. Catia, NX, Creo, SolidWorks, SolidEdge, Inventor, JT, 3D-PDF, STEP, DWG, DXF, DWF, MS Office and more.

Upgrades include the following:

File formats

Import 3D: NX 12, Catia V5-6R2018, 3DXML BREP, SolidEdge ST10, SolidWorks 2018, Parasolid v30.1, ACIS 2018 (R28), Rhino 6, PLMXML

Import 2D: Ascii Text, reading using formatting settings, Catdrawing reading now requires an advanced 2D license

Functions:

Optimize instances, which results in file size reduction

Save views separate from geometries

Load views independent from revised geometries

New: remove edges of geometries; regenerate edges of geometries; calculation of neutral axis of piping objects; scale geometry; measure face without need to extract face first; real time wall thickness measurement; Skybox creator

Enhanced: wall thickness analysis color gradated and mirroring of geometries

The KISTERS 3DViewStation is continuously enhanced in response to customer needs and requirements, the company reports. It is available as Desktop, ActiveX, VR-Edition and HTML5 WebViewer product-versions. All product flavors are intended to be used together with a PLM, ERP or other management system product configuration or service and spare part applications, providing all necessary APIs. For cloud, portal and web-solutions, there is an HTML5-based WebViewer solution available, which does not require client installation. All file formats can be used in combination with the intelligent navigation and hyperlinking features to address needs of complex integration scenarios.

