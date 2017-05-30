Kodiak Data Launches MemCloud

MemCloud is built on Kodiak Data’s Virtual Cluster Infrastructure (VCI) platform, which offers in-software provisioning of compute, networking, storage and data at the cluster level. MemCloud is available as a hosted cloud service, as well as a compact on-premise appliance for private clouds. Both the hosted and on-premise versions of MemCloud are currently live at various Kodiak Data customer sites.

Kodiak Data also announced new investments from Data Collective, Divergent Venture Partners and Aspect Ventures.

For more info, visit Kodiak Data.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.