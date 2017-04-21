Konrad Technologies Launches LEON Inline Tiny Test System

Konrad Technologies unveils the Leon Inline Tiny, a high volume manufacturing inline test system for in-circuit test, functional test, boundary scan with up to 1,500 test points.

The manufacturing inline test system integrates with high standard board handling equipment, including conveyors and short stations, and is suitable for straightforward integration into production or testing lines, according to the company. It features a a short set-up time and automated fixtures.

By residing completely within the line automation equipment footprint, the Leon Inline Tiny offers a complete configuration for most testing operations and features safety interlocks for automated operation. It also incorporates the ABex Analog Bus Extension Backplane as well as automated board handling.

Platform for All Test Challenges

The ABex (Analog Bus Extension for PXI) test platform extends to accelerate productivity, development throughput and time to market. Applicable in various industries and technological fields, this platform covers complex test challenges anywhere on the production line. Due to its flexible system architecture with an analog bus backplane and terminal modules, the platform allows the integration of technology specific extensions with the benefit of short system setup times and a reduction in total system costs.

“Konrad Technologies exploits the flexibility of the ABex PXI platform extension to develop test solutions that provide our customers with efficient sharing of analog and digital resources to reduce development and deployment costs. The combination of PXI & ABex results in test stations that feature instrument to DUT connectivity that can stand up to the harshest environments,” says David Loadman, vice president and general manager of Konrad USA.

According to Konrad Technologies, features of the LEON Inline Tiny include:

Unlimited variants and different contacting height levels for ICT-FCT

Automated parallel testing (max. 16 embedded PCB testers in parallel)

SMEMA interface

Up to 1,500 test points

High-volume test

Fixture kits from manual adapter can be reused, saves integration cost, time and risk

Automatically adjustable conveyor width

Test program from manual fixture reusable in automated test cell

For more info, visit Konrad Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.