Korean Food Manufacturer Selects Siemens Teamcenter for Optimization

Binggrae, Korean food manufacturer, has selected Siemens PLM Software’s Teamcenter software to enhance its entire product development cycle. With the introduction of Teamcenter digital lifecycle management software, Binggrae expects to shorten lead times for product development and product improvement to improve competitiveness and accelerate product innovation.

With its optimized infrastructure for collaboration and product lifecycle management Teamcenter help Binggrae establish brand-focused intellectual property systems and set a cross-functional team (CFT)-based schedule management system. Through brand-focused information management, a decision-making process can be established to lay the groundwork for effective management and operation of multiple projects.

DongKi Ha, Head of Information Innovation team at Binggrae. “Teamcenter software provides PLM processes and product development functions ideal to consumer goods manufacturers like Binggrae. With the adoption of Teamcenter, we could establish an advanced data management system that integrates marketing and research and development,” says DongKi Ha, head of Information Innovation team at Binggrae.

Binggrae needed to develop a new infrastructure system to manage product data systematically throughout the product development cycle. Working with Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software business and its Teamcenter solution, Binggrae plans to capitalize on diverse product ideas and manage products in a more optimized way by managing the whole process from production to product launch. Binggrae expects Teamcenter to help enhance productivity by improving its formulation process and the quality of its packaging & artwork.

“As product development is transitioning to be completely digital, companies require new approaches for growth and production,” says Il Han, country manager, Siemens PLM Software Korea. An optimized PLM tool is essential for a successful digital transition, and we are glad that we are able to support Binggrae’s digitalization of their product development process.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.