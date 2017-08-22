Kubotek Releases KeyCreator 2017 V15, Announces openBoM partnership

KeyCreator 2017 V15 is the latest release of the flagship CAD software from Kubotek. V15 provides enhanced user control of several key surface modeling functions and reportedly has improved drawing layout instance updating and resizing. Also added are customer-driven options for offsetting linear dimension text and settings for section view and file preview images.

The surface modeling enhancements in KeyCreator 2017 V15 come directly from expanded use of the New Technology geometric modeling kernel under development by Kubotek over nine years. KeyCreator also continues use of the 3D ACIS Modeler kernel from Spatial Corp. as the primary solids/surface modeling function set and database. Geometry generated using the Rail Sweep, Multi-profile Sweep and Loft functions in KeyCreator 2017 V15 is built by this New Technology and converted to ACIS for storage.

New BOM Partnership with openBOM

An integration with new solution partner openBoM allows KeyCreator 2017 V15 users to manage Bills of Materials (BOMs) by linking part and assembly property data and preview images in their CAD files in a collaborative cloud environment. Moreover, openBoM allows Kubotek users’ such as engineers, job shops, contractors and supply chain partners to work together on the same BOM across teams, organizations and locations.

Viewer and Comparison Products

V15 releases of Kubotek Spectrum viewer and Kubotek Comparison Suite software are also available. All three Kubotek 3D software product lines, KeyCreator, Spectrum and Comparison Suite have new DirectX 11 graphics capabilities in the V15 release.

Interoperability across V15 Kubotek 3D software programs has been updated with the latest versions of seven major CAD file formats, including ACIS SAT 2017 1.0; Parasolid X_T v29; SolidWorks 2017; Autodesk Inventor 2017; and CATIA V5 R27 (2017x); Creo (Pro/Engineer) – Drawing and PMI extended to Creo 4.0 and Siemens NX 11.

For more information, visit Kubotek and openBoM.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.