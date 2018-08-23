Kubotek3D Kicks off Multi-Platform Program for CAD File Viewing

The K-Display View software is the first Kubotek3D release available on Windows, Mac and Linux, and the iOS and Android mobile platforms and replaces the Kubotek Spectrum multi-CAD viewer software introduced in 2005. The software also provides a streamlined user interface and fast operation.

“CAD applications are expensive, and in many cases, it’s unnecessary for all members of a team to have individual licenses for full versions of the software,” says Yoko Nakamoto, CEO of Kubotek USA. “Kubotek’s K-Display View software is an engineering-grade, ‘one-stop shop’ program that enables users to view CAD files of all types without the need for any additional tools, resources, or licenses.”

The K-Display View software requires no additional CAD software or internet connection, enabling users to:

read-only open the latest versions of files from the most commonly used CAD programs like SolidWorks, AutoCAD, PTC Creo, Siemens NX, CATIA V5/V4, and neutral formats such as IGES, STEP, Parasolid X_T, ACIS SAT, and STL;

measure any size, distance, area or volume of solids;

modify display using pan, zoom, rotate and render functions; and

print, create image and PDF files.

