Kubotek3D Releases Updated CAD/CAM Products

Kubotek3D announces the V15.5 release of the Kubotek line of CAD/CAM products including KeyCreator 3D CAD software and CAD comparison and translation validation utilities. This release provides updates to six CAD file translators and a new internet-based login license authentication option. KeyCreator drafting features see view creation performance advances and dimension editing enhancements. Additionally, a new free viewer program named KeyCreator Viewer has been spun off from the Spectrum Multi-CAD Viewer product.

Interoperability with other CAD/CAM software across all V15.5 Kubotek software has been updated with the latest versions of six major CAD file formats: ACIS SAT 2018 1.0; Autodesk Inventor 2018; Parasolid X_T v30; PTC Creo 4.0; Siemens NX 12 and SolidWorks 2018.

Starting with the V15.5 release customers with stand-alone licenses on active maintenance now have the option to use a program login for license authentication.

“Login authentication will provide additional licensing flexibility for customers working on PCs with internet connections,” says Chris Boivin, Kubotek3D technical support manager. “The remote logout feature also allows customers to more quickly recover from situations when a PC running the software is lost or disabled.”

KeyCreator 2017 V15.5 includes three improvements aimed at improving productivity in drawings. Multi-processor support has been expanded in the Advanced Precise Hidden Line Rendering system allowing views containing large numbers of solids to draw faster. The Move function has been enhanced to allow quick repositioning of dimension extension or leader lines. Last, a new function has been added for quickly changing arrowhead type on selected ends of dimensions.

The V15.5 release separates the Kubotek Spectrum product line into two products; KeyCreator Viewer and Spectrum Multi-CAD Viewer. KeyCreator Viewer is a free program that provides read-only viewing access to all KeyCreator CKD files and also CADKEY PRT files. KeyCreator Viewer replaces past products known as Spectrum Lite, Spectrum KeyCreator and Spectrum CADKEY.

