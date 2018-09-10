Kubotek3D Unveils KeyCreator 2019 Release

Kubotek3D, developer of 3D mechanical computer-aided design (CAD) software, announced the latest major release of KeyCreator CAD/ CAM software. KeyCreator 2019 will provide improvements in graphics performance with large models, several productivity improvements, updates to translators and the availability of new CAD translators.

“KeyCreator 2019 was built to enhance overall performance and speed of graphics displays,” says Ram Eswaran, CTO of Kubotek3D. “We took an already strong product, and pushed the boundaries of technology to enable users to get their jobs done better and faster.”

KeyCreator 2019 includes a restructuring of the internal data architecture used in combination with the HOOPS engine component from Techsoft3D to render everything seen in the graphical viewport. The result is a dramatic 300% to 600% improvement in frame rate speeds for models with large numbers of faces, especially those using partial transparency.

Productivity Improvements



Quick reuse of model geometry has been improved by providing DynaHandles in the commonly used file import and cut/copy/paste functions. This allows intuitive in-process adjustment to the positioning, rotation and scale using visual feedback without a multistep process or needing to execute a separate edit function.

The Bounding Box function, which is used to create a block to surround selected objects, typically for modeling solid metal block, has been upgraded with automatic associative length, width, height dimension entities and also to support offset values to add material around the selected objects.

Support has also been enhanced in surface modeling for dynamically extending a surface and deforming a curve using multiple control point simultaneously.

Updated CAD Translators



New CAD file import translators for the latest versions of JT and Solid Edge files have been added to the Pro and Max levels in KeyCreator 2019. These translators are based on InterOp components from Spatial Corporation.

Additionally, interoperability with other software has been updated with the latest versions of four major CAD file formats:

Autodesk Inventor 2019

Dassault CATIA V5 R28 (R2018)

PTC Creo 5.0 (drawings)

Siemens NX 12 (PMI)

For more info, visit Kubotek3D.

