Large-Format 3D Printer Has Over 22-In. Build Height

Airwolf 3D Printers has announced the EVO 22 Large 3D Printer/Additive Manufacturing Center. This large-format additive manufacturing system’s 22.75-in. build height provides a 3,276-cubic-inch build volume and can fabricate larger parts in high-temperature materials. The Airwolf 3D adds that the system’s rugged construction enables it to be deployed in harsh environments and that as many as four EVO large-format 3D printers can be stacked for multiple part production.

Airwolf 3D reports that the EVO 22 large-format 3D printer uses the company’s proprietary Tri-Heat technology, which, it says, delivers components that exhibit the strength and mechanical properties required for functional prototypes as well as production-ready parts. The company further explains that the Tri-Heat build environment combines two internal chamber heaters and a high-temperature heat bed to create the optimal thermal environment for forming strong, smooth parts.

The EVO 22 sports dual high-flow extrusion heads capable of making parts quickly at a 0.4 lb./hour maximum material deposition rate, according to Airwolf 3D. The system can work with more than 40 different engineering-grade materials, including ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), PLA (polylactic acid), carbon-fiber-reinforced nylon and PC (polycarbonate) as well as a proprietary water-soluble support material. The system has also been tested with a stainless steel-based metal filament, according to the company’s website.

The EVO 22 large-format 3D printer’s built-in intelligence features a custom, automotive-grade 32-bit microcontroller that, Airwolf says, delivers high speeds, more precision and greater control at ultra-high temperatures. The unit comes with a 7-in., full-color touch display that provides single-touch settings and operator controls as well as an on-screen keyboard for writing and executing G-code on site.

Specifications include a 12x12x22.75-in. (305x305x578-mm) build volume; a 100-150 mm/sec maximum print speed (recommended); and 40-micron minimum layer height/180 microns or above recommended. Designed to fit on a desktop, the EVO 22 large-format 3D printer measures 36x28x24.5 in. (HxWxD) and weighs 75 lbs.

Miscellaneous features include an auto-leveling print bed, built-in high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and carbon air filtration system to contain ultra-fine particle (UFP) and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, one-piece stainless steel bed frame, ball screw Z stage and a linear guide-based XY motion system. The unit comes with a 1,000-watt power supply and an automatic circuit breaker.

The EVO 22 Additive Manufacturing Center will be available for $11,995 from Airwolf 3D Printers and its authorized resellers beginning in September 2018. Pricing includes software, an extra 0.80-mm nozzle, starter materials, maintenance tools and other items as well as six months of technical support and warranty.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.