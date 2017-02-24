LCDTERM.com Launches Programming-Free LCD User Interface for Embedded Applications

LCDTERM.com has launched its new programming-free LCD user interface (UI), which it says allows seamless and code-free integration onto any embedded platform, eliminating the need to write software to control the display.

The product’s three-button keyboard allows developers to implement a full UI without having to worry about reading buttons, de-bouncing or programming resources on their host embedded system, according to the company. The interface includes all control firmware on-board, uses an ARM M0 processor, and comes with a freeApplication program interface (API). Included fonts and user-defined bitmaps allow for the addition of 64K color displays to any embedded system.

“The combination of user-definable input buttons with full customization ability to fit any functionality makes LCDTERM uniquely suited to the ever‐changing and challenging demands of embedded design,” said Dan Dina, head of Engineering for the Embedded Business Group of LCDTERM.com. “We designed it keeping the engineer’s time and resources in mind. So far, the demand and feedback has been extremely positive.”

Display sizes of 1.77, 2.8 and 5 in. are available. Free demo kits are available for applications via the website.

For more information, visit LCDTERM.com.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.