Lenovo Introduces the ThinkStation P920 and P720

September 22, 2017

Lenovo announces the latest versions of its ThinkStation P920 and the ThinkStation P720.

New features include the new Intel Xeon Scalable processors, offering speed of up to 3.6GHz; increased 6-channel DDR4 memory with ECC per socket to support the heaviest computational needs; faster memory speeds and support for up to 28 cores per CPU for professionals; full RAID support for NVMe drives – for those who are tackling reading and writing large CAD project files; and the latest NVIDIA Quadro professional graphics.

The ThinkStation P920 and P720’s raw multi-CPU and GPU power offers fast processing of complex datasets, calculation intensive rendering, editing and VR stitching.

