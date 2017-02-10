Lenovo Showcases VR-ready Mobile Workstation at SOLIDWORKS World

Lenovo Workstations showcased three new mobile workstations at SOLIDWORKS World 2017, where attendees got a hands-on demo of them, including the ThinkPad P51s and P51, as well as the virtual reality-ready ThinkPad P71.

The ThinkPad P51s boasts a lightweight build, shaving off over half a pound of weight from its previous generation, while providing fast connectivity and the ability to move massive files quickly, according to Lenovo. The new ThinkPad P51 and ThinkPad P71 are MIL-SPEC tested mobile workstations designed to allow customers reliable day-to-day use to get the job done better and faster.

“Content creators working with demanding VR workflows require the most robust and reliable performance possible,” says Bob Pette, vice president, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. “Lenovo’s mobile workstations provides the performance, features and memory required for creating the most compelling VR experiences anywhere.”

While at SOLIDWORKS World, Lenovo also showcased professional VR solutions and new technology with hands-on demonstrations from partners Virtalis and DotProduct.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.